ESPN GameDay returning to NC for Duke vs UNC at the Dean Smith Center: 'Tobacco Road Showdown'

ESPN's College GameDay, is returning to the Triangle for Duke at Carolina game on Saturday, March 4.

It will be the second showdown between the two rivals.

GameDay Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will be live from the Dean E. Smith Center starting at 11 a.m. Bilas will call the game that evening with broadcast partner Dan Shulman.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for fans who plan to attend GameDay. The general public should use Entrance D.

UNC students are asked to use Entrance C to the arena.

Admission for GameDay is free and seating is general admission in Sections 104-114.

Fans are encouraged to bring signs to GameDay. UNC will provide sign-making stations outside Entrances C and D of the Smith Center.

However, signs with religious/political references, competitive/commercial brand references, personal/promotional hashtags and profanity will NOT be permitted.

Public parking for GameDay will be available in the non-reserved sections of the Manning (middle and bottom tiers) and Bowles Lots adjacent to the Smith Center. Disability parking will be available in the Williamson Lot off of Skipper Bowles Drive.

All lots must be cleared by 1 p.m. for game preparations.

The game tips at 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Duke won the first showdown with the Tar Heels in Cameron on Saturday, January 28.

