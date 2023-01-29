ESPN College GameDay coming to Cameron Indoor Stadium for Duke-UNC game

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ESPN's College GameDay will make a record 12th visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 4, for the UNC-Duke game.

This visit to Cameron Indoor gives the iconic venue some breathing room at the top of the list of most visited venue's by the traveling pregame show. UNC's Dean E. Smith Center and Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse have been visited 10 times.

UNC and Duke will stretch their lead atop the list of appearances on the pregame show. Duke has been part of 25 games attended by College GameDay, and UNC has been part of 24 games. The next closest teams are Kansas with 21 and Kentucky at 20.

ESPN's College GameDay will begin at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Admission to attend the show is free and doors to Cameron Indoor will open at 9:30 a.m.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils tip off at 6:30 p.m. for their first matchup of the season.

This will be the first meeting between the two rivals without a coach named Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams or Dean Smith on the sideline since 1957. It will be the first coaching battle between the new leaders of each program Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer.