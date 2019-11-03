8-year-old heart transplant patient gets special Tar Heel treatment

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 8-year-old who survived a stroke got to live out his sports dream Saturday.Asael, a patient at UNC Children's Hospital, got to meet the Tar Heel football team and watch the game from a special box seat.After he had his stroke, doctor's told Asael he would need a heart transplant.He waited seven months before finding a match, and then made it through the transplant surgery successfully.A lot better for him, for us, for the whole family," Asael's father said. "It was a big process, so thank you God. He's up walking, so that makes us very happy."