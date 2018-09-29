SPORTS

ABC11 Game of the Week: Hillside holds off Jordan for 30-20 win

Hillside built a big lead and then hung on to beat Jordan, 30-20.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In the ABC11 Game of the Week, a Durham rivalry went Hillside's way as the Hornets beat Jordan, 30-20 on Friday night.

Hillside came out fast and built a 22-0 lead at halftime.

The Falcons roared back and got as close as 22-20 with Ben Miller scoring on the quarterback keeper.

But Hillside added an insurance touchdown and held on for the win.

"We've got an unbreakable bond I think we're going to keep throughout the season. I really enjoy it," said Hillside quarterback Damian Harris. "It's always special to win in front of your home crowd, and it's no better feeling."

