ABC11 Game of the Week: Hillside holds off Jordan for 30-20 win

Ben Miller on the quarterback keeper.. Jordan pulls within two... 22-20 #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 29, 2018

With 25.5 seconds to play in the first half Hillside gets another touchdown.... 22-0 lead over Jordan #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 29, 2018

At the end of the first quarter Hillside leads Jordan 8-0 #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/D2oeUicDKf — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 28, 2018

In the ABC11 Game of the Week, a Durham rivalry went Hillside's way as the Hornets beat Jordan, 30-20 on Friday night.Hillside came out fast and built a 22-0 lead at halftime.The Falcons roared back and got as close as 22-20 with Ben Miller scoring on the quarterback keeper.But Hillside added an insurance touchdown and held on for the win."We've got an unbreakable bond I think we're going to keep throughout the season. I really enjoy it," said Hillside quarterback Damian Harris. "It's always special to win in front of your home crowd, and it's no better feeling."Check out full highlights in the video above.