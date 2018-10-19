SPORTS

ABC11 Game of the Week: Northern Durham holds off Hillside, 20-14

Northern stayed unbeaten with a 20-14 win against Hillside in a Durham-flavored Game of the Week.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
It's time for another week of high school football and your ABC11 Game of the Week is Northern Durham at Hillside.

The Northern Knights stayed unbeaten, with a 20-14 win at Hillside on Friday night.

"We're undefeated, they wanted to win," said Brycen Jackson, Northern quarterback. "We focused all week on staying calm ... and just go out there and do what we do."



The Hornets made a late push, got close but fell just short.

LaDerrick Neville, who had two interceptions for the Knights, said he just wanted to keep "his guys composed, keep them ready, keep them humble" to avoid mental mistakes.

Northern improves to 7-0.


