ABC11 Game of the Week: Northern Durham holds off Hillside, 20-14

FINAL | Hillside’s comeback falls short.. Northern remains unbeaten with a 20-14 win tonight. #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 20, 2018

Hillside gets on the board... 20-7 Norttern leads with 6:46 to play. #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/7AHYRdcm3u — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 20, 2018

Northern leads Hillside 13-0 at the end of the first half. #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 20, 2018

Northern goes up 13-0 with 1:08 to play in the first half. #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 19, 2018

Northern leads Hillside 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/cGJnXlVfNK — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 19, 2018

Hillside hosts Northern tonight at 7 for our #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/3yhMhc6WDf — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 19, 2018

It's time for another week of high school football and your ABC11 Game of the Week is Northern Durham at Hillside.The Northern Knights stayed unbeaten, with a 20-14 win at Hillside on Friday night."We're undefeated, they wanted to win," said Brycen Jackson, Northern quarterback. "We focused all week on staying calm ... and just go out there and do what we do."The Hornets made a late push, got close but fell just short.LaDerrick Neville, who had two interceptions for the Knights, said he just wanted to keep "his guys composed, keep them ready, keep them humble" to avoid mental mistakes.Northern improves to 7-0.