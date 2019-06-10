Auburn beats UNC 14-7, advances to Omaha in NCAA Tournament

Emotions visible after UNC's loss to Auburn today. Michael Busch was asked about the team accomplishments this year and couldn't finish answering. Mike Fox called coaching this team one of the "joys of his career." pic.twitter.com/numItdypIR — Mascal Siakamstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) June 10, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was history made at Boshamer Stadium on Monday, unfortunately none of it was the kind UNC would like.What figured to be a see-saw decisive Game 3 was over before the Diamond Heels even got to "saw" the first time. 13 Tiger runs in the top of the first inning.17 batters, 9 hits, 5 walks and a home run. It took 49 minutes and four pitchers to get 3 outs. It was the most prolific offensive inning by any D1 team this season and the second highest scoring inning in NCAA Tournament history.Baseball famously doesn't have a clock. The Heels technically were in it for 27 more outs, but realistically it was over at that point. It ended 14-7, the first ever Super Regional loss at home under Mike Fox. There will be no return trip to Omaha.Emotions were running high after the game as Michael Busch broke down when discussing the accomplishments of the team and then the sudden crash today. Through tears, Mike Fox said coaching this team was one of the joys of his career.