SPORTS

Barton back in the football game, hires Triangle coach

EMBED </>More Videos

Chip Hester is officially the coach of Barton College football. (WTVD)

By
WILSON, NC (WTVD) --
Barton College is formally back in the business of playing college football.



The Bulldogs program will begin play in the fall of 2020, fully 70 years since they last fielded a team.

The man in charge of constructing things from the ground up? Raleigh native Chip Hester.

"All athletic hiring searches have some non-negotiables -leader of young adults, fits the athletic staff and the Barton community, will engage with the Wilson community. Then we'll take a look at recruiting experience, work ethic and the coaching background. Checking all the boxes at a high level, we found a perfect fit for Barton as a football coach in Chip Hester," said Barton AD Todd Wilkinson.

Hester arrived fresh off a three-year stint as offensive coordinator at North Carolina A&T, during which time the Aggies offense averaged roughly 35 points per game and won two HBCU national titles.

Prior to that, Hester was at Catawba for 18 years, the last decade as their head coach.

Hester played HS ball at Millbrook under Earl Smith and his parents still call Raleigh home, so he'll surely be hitting up the Triangle for players as he builds the Bulldog program over these next two years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballNCAAWilson
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News