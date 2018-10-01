WORLD RECORD

Brazilian sets women's world record by surfing 68-foot wave

Maya Gabeira awarded big wave world record

A Brazilian surfed a 68-foot wave and placed her name in the record books.

In January, Maya Gabeira conquered the large wave during a surfing event in Nazaré, Portugal. It happened at the same location where she suffered a serious injury in 2013.

Months after the surfing event, Guinness World Records announced the 68-foot wave Gabeira surfed was the largest on record for a woman.


A Brazilian also holds the mark for the largest wave surfed by a man.

Rodrigo Koxa rode an 80-foot wave, also at Nazaré, in November 2017, according to Guinness.
