Brazilian sets women's world record by surfing 68-foot wave

In January, Maya Gabeira conquered the large wave during a surfing event in Nazaré, Portugal. It happened at the same location where she suffered a serious injury in 2013.
Months after the surfing event, Guinness World Records announced the 68-foot wave Gabeira surfed was the largest on record for a woman.
Congratulations @MayaGabeira for making history as the @GWR Women’s XXL Biggest Wave World Record holder. Video by Nuno Dias | #CatchThisWave pic.twitter.com/eJromAjMib— World Surf League (@wsl) October 1, 2018
A Brazilian also holds the mark for the largest wave surfed by a man.
Rodrigo Koxa rode an 80-foot wave, also at Nazaré, in November 2017, according to Guinness.