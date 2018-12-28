CAM NEWTON

Cam Newton makes 6-year-old's Christmas dream come true

When a 6-year-old boy got a Cam Newton jersey for Christmas, he thought it came from the Panthers star himself.

CHARLOTTE --
Knowing that it didn't, the boy's aunt reached out to the internet, seeing if she could get her nephew, Robbie, an even better gift -- a signed jersey.

Well, Cam Newton did see it and he came through on the gift.



"Santa Cam saw it and is hooking ya up with a new one..." the Panthers wrote on Twitter.

