Carolina Hurricanes officially introduce Tom Dundon as new owner

Carolina Hurricanes introduce their new majority owner

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
It's official, Tom Dundon is the majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to team officials, the sale closed Thursday just two months after Dundon signed a purchase agreement to buy the stake in the franchise from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr.

On Friday, the Hurricanes held a news conference to introduce their new owner.



During the conference, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the franchise "isn't going anywhere."

Dundon, 46, is the former CEO of Dallas-based lending firm Santander Consumer USA.

He's also an investor in the Top Golf chain of golf and entertainment facilities and a key financier of a new golf course in Dallas, ESPN reports.

READ MORE: Tom Dundon becomes majority owner of Hurricanes as sale closes
