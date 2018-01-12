Carolina Hurricanes officially introduce Tom Dundon as new owner

It's official, Tom Dundon is the majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes.According to team officials, the sale closed Thursday just two months after Dundon signed a purchase agreement to buy the stake in the franchise from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr.On Friday, the Hurricanes held a news conference to introduce their new owner.During the conference, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the franchise "isn't going anywhere."Dundon, 46, is the former CEO of Dallas-based lending firm Santander Consumer USA.He's also an investor in the Top Golf chain of golf and entertainment facilities and a key financier of a new golf course in Dallas, ESPN reports.