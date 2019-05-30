Panthers invite boy battling cancer to practice and gain 'extra juice'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers invited a boy battling cancer to join them on the practice field and the team quickly found themselves feeling energized by his presence.Peyton Raper is an 11-year-old battling Burkitt's lymphoma, a rare and highly aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.The Panthers invited him to be a Panther for the day."When he's on the field," running back Christian McCaffrey told Panthers.com, "it gives you a little extra juice."McCaffrey was Peyton's host for the day in partnership with Make-A-Wish."He brought a lot to us today - his energy, his enthusiasm - and it was a heck of a day. It really was an honor," McCaffrey said.Peyton spent time with McCaffrey throughout practice and also met other players in the locker room before practice and at a team meeting."It was great, practicing and meeting all the players," Peyton said. "Hanging out with Christian is super fun."Peyton's parents are grateful for the experience their son had with the team in Charlotte."It's absolutely amazing. It's everything that he's ever wanted," said Peyton's mother, Meghan Muscarella. "I've always heard that they do great charity work, but I never imagined it would be this amazing. I'm very impressed and thankful for them to do this because it's going to mean the world to him for the rest of his life."