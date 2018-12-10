SPORTS

Cumberland County wrestler inspires all around him

EMBED </>More Videos

Earl "Early Bird" Horan is something of a local celebrity in Hope Mills.

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Earl "Early Bird" Horan is something of a local celebrity in Hope Mills. He's had newspaper articles written about his athletic exploits and was Gray's Creek High School's Homecoming King this fall so it's not unusual for him to get recognized while out and about.

Earl "Early Bird" Horan



That fame is sure to grow after this story about his match last Wednesday night. It was a dual pitting Gray's Creek vs. Cape Fear. As a three-year letterman on the Bears wrestling team, Horan needed an opponent at 195 pounds and Austin Hunt of Cape Fear volunteered to be that man.

Hunt could've overwhelmed Early Bird. Likewise, he could've rolled over for his exhibition opponent. He chose option three. "I came up with a gameplan to wrestle him all three periods... I didn't want him to just win, I wanted him to earn it."

And so it went, Early Bird and Hunt locked in a struggle of takedowns and escapes, on the mat and upright, but late in the match, Horan found his sweet spot. He sunk in "the half" and rolled Hunt onto his back.

"He was actually pretty strong," said Hunt "I tried fighting back but he kind of overpowered me."

The referee slapped the mat and Early Bird had his favorite thing - a victory by pin. He wasn't the only winner though. Hunt started smiling after rising from the mat and told me on FaceTime Monday that "it made me good inside to give him that opportunity of a lifetime."

For Early Bird's dad Earl, a special needs teacher at Gray's Creek, it meant the world. "It brought tears to my eyes, it was such a beautiful thing...(Early Bird) allows me to see the good in everyone. That young man from Cape Fear, to have that much kindness, compassion, and sportsmanship at that young age? Amazing."

As for Early Bird, he said he wants to go to N.C. State for wrestling.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsspecial needs childrensportsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Plane carrying Hurricanes makes emergency landing
Coach K, Duke focused on the bigger picture
Mayfield, Browns send Panthers to fifth straight loss
Mayfield, Browns send Panthers to fifth straight loss
More Sports
Top Stories
'Major concern about every road tonight:' Black ice the next threat
DA: McLellan became suspect in Hania's murder shortly after SUV was found
LIST: Wake, Durham among schools closed Tuesday
Hope Mills soccer coach accused of inappropriately touching student arrested
Road conditions in Durham County see improvements
I-Team: HealthCare.gov signups down; is a big change to blame?
Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'
Snow delays: The latest on trash pickup and other municipal services
Show More
Crews work to restore power in Wake County
Secondary roads remain slick in Orange County
Rescuers say truck that crashed into Neuse River was from Fayetteville
Raleigh's Own Scrooge: A Hidden History of Christmas Past
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to California airwaves
More News