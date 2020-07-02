Duke Blue Devils

Duke women's basketball head coach steps down after 13 seasons

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke women's basketball coach Joanne P. McCallie announced she would step down from her head coaching position, effective immediately, after 13 seasons at the university.

McCallie was entering the final year of her contract and no agreement had been reached.

"As a coach in the final year of my contract, uncertainty is natural and it takes away from confidence and fun," McCallie said in a video tweet.



McCallie had led the Blue Devils to a 330-107 record and earned Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year three times during her tenure at the university. Under her leadership, the Duke women's team earned four consecutive league regular season titles in 2010 through 2013, and three ACC Tournament championships in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Prior to taking the job at Duke, McCallie served as the head coach at Maine University and Michigan State University. Her 28-year head coaching career included 646 victories and eight conference championships. In fact, McCallie was the first NCAA Division I coach to win conference championships in four different leagues.
