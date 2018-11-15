SPORTS

Duke's Zion Williamson sometimes surprises himself with his dazzling dunks

Duke's Zion Williamson admitted even he is amazed by some of his incredible dunks. His teammates and Coach K also marvel at his high-flying game.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Duke freshman Zion Williamson has taken college basketball by storm with his physical skills and leaping ability.

His teammates have certainly noticed.

"I spoke to him after, I was like, 'dude did you realize how high you are?" said Duke forward Jack White after one of Williamson's monstrous alley-oop jams Wednesday night in an easy win against Eastern Michigan.

His coach, who has seen his share of elite athletes, has noticed, too.

"More so than how high he jumps is his incredible body control," Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said of his high-flying 6-7, 285-pound star.

When asked did he ever surprise himself with his gravity-defying feats, Williamson grinned and responded, "yes."

He's not the only one.

