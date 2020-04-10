Sports

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M

Could the XFL make a comeback thanks to help from actor and former WWE star Dwayne Johnson? It looks that way.

ESPN's SportsCenter reported in a tweet Monday morning that a group including Johnson had agreed to buy the defunct league for $15 million after it declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 13.



The league had been looking for a buyer for the past three months.

In April, the league had no plans to return in 2021, suspending operations and laying off nearly all of its staff. Like many leagues, it canceled its season in March after five games as part of a nationwide shutdown due to coronavirus concerns.

Along with Johnson, his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners are investors in the deal, which is still subject to bankruptcy court approval.



The XFL has shut down twice before after one season, including the aforementioned time earlier this year.

The first time was in 2001. The league saw a revival in 2019 after owner Vince McMahon invested $200 million.

The XFL featured eight teams, including the undefeated Houston Roughnecks, the New York Guardians and the Los Angeles Wildcats.

"The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans," said Dwayne Johnson. "With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football."

Johnson played football at the University of Miami from 1990-94.

It's not clear when we could see the XFL's rebirth.



Why Houston was the best pick to host the XFL's inaugural Championship Game
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Joe Gleason sat down with XFL commissioner Oliver Luck and Houston Roughnecks president Bryan Michael Cooper to discuss the big decision.



Hungry and undefeated: Roughnecks star duo talks with ABC13 over BBQ
EMBED More News Videos

Food, fashion and football with Roughnecks star duo



This Roughnecks star's moving interview made him a top trend
EMBED More News Videos

His name is Nick Holley, and his journey to overcome what could have been career-ending injuries is going to inspire you



XFL rules promise 'less stall and more ball' than NFL games
EMBED More News Videos

No kicks after touchdowns, shootout-style overtime, multiple forward passes and more will deviate from NFL rules.



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshouston roughnecksfootballu.s. & worldxfl
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias expected to make landfall in the Carolinas as hurricane
COVID-19 LATEST: Spike in cases mark 'new phase' of pandemic
RADAR: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Adorable 11-pound baby boy born at Texas hospital
Storm surge explained: The greatest threat to life on the coast
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Historic Raleigh church celebrates 150 years, new building
Show More
Controversial Trump admin. pick designated to new role within Pentagon
Families enjoy weather on Wrightsville Beach as Isaias approaches
Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok
NC bear tagged with 'Trump 2020' sticker on collar
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
More TOP STORIES News