ECU fires head football coach Scottie Montgomery days before final game against NCSU

East Carolina University fired its head football coach two days before the team's final game of the year.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
East Carolina University fired its head football coach Scottie Montgomery two days before the team's final game of the season.

Montgomery was hired in 2016 to replace Ruffin McNeil, who was fired after finishing the season with a 5-7 record.

ECU was Montgomery's first head coaching job. He has previously been the offensive coordinator for Duke.

In three seasons at ECU, Montgomery went 9-26, winning three games each year.

"As much as we would have liked the outcome to be different, the progress of a program is ultimately measured by its competitiveness, win total and championships," ECU Chancellor Cecil P. Staton said. "It is our decision to move in a different direction with new leadership."

Defensive coordinator David Blackwell will act as head coach in the game against NC State on Saturday, Dec. 1.

According to ECU, Montgomery had two years left on his contract, which includes a base annual salary of $400,000 plus additional compensation for promotions and broadcast obligations. The buyout clause in his contract is for the base salary only, which is paid exclusively by the athletics department and not with taxpayer dollars.

In addition to finding a new head football coach, ECU is still trying to hire an athletics director. Previous AD Jeff Compher stepped down May 1.
