Eric Reid thinks Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL is 'despicable'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers have their work cut out for them this week in practice before heading to take on the defending Super Bowl Champs in New England on Thursday.The Panthers lost 27-14 loss to the Bills on Friday, but the biggest news out of Charlotte was a reaction to some off-field news involving one of entertainment's biggest stars.Jay-Z, the founder of the entertainment company Roc Nation, reportedly plans to get majority ownership in an NFL team. This comes just days after he announced he'll be teaming up with the NFL for an entertainment and social justice partnership allowing him to manage some entertainment options for the league.The partnership comes after a number of players continue to kneel during the national anthem, one of those players is Panthers safety Eric Reid.Reid spoke to reporters after Friday's preseason game saying Jay-Z becoming a part-owner is "kind of despicable" and he disagreed with Jay-Z's comment that "we've moved past kneeling.""When has Jay-Z ever taken a knee, to come out and tell us that we're past kneeling," Reid said.Reid praised Jay-Z for his social-justice work but added that "for you to get paid to go into an NFL press conference and say we're past kneeling, again, asinine."