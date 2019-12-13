Sports

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern suffers brain hemorrhage

NEW YORK -- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, the league has announced.

The league's statement said Stern underwent emergency surgery.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family," the NBA said in a statement.

Stern, 77, was admitted to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital after the FDNY responded to a 911 call for a cardiac arrest at a restaurant on West 57th Street in Manhattan.

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014.

Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.

Stern oversaw the growth of the NBA into a league whose games were televised in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages. The league was playing a regular-season game in Mexico City between Dallas and Detroit on Thursday night when it announced the news about Stern.

Stern stayed busy after stepping down as commissioner, taking trips overseas on the league's behalf, doing public speaking and consulting. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citynba
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Western Boulevard closed for hours after crash
Near freezing temps as rain moves in Friday
SBI Investigation underway at Johnston County home
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
Ordering pizza? Scammers targeting your favorite pizza place
Cat freed after getting head stuck in Chef Boyardee can
2 arrested after fleeing heroin bust, hitting 7 cars in Chapel Hill
Show More
Durham Rescue Mission short by 5,000 gifts
Raleigh man to use lottery winnings to help mom
Falcon Children's Home hosts annual Christmas party for children
Community mourning after child killed in Fayetteville crash
Agriculture Commissioner denounces rumors around NC Farmers Market
More TOP STORIES News