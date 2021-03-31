Fayetteville-Cumberland County Parks and Recreation implements safety changes for upcoming sports season amid pandemic

Masks, social distancing and staggered game times are all being implemented to help teams get on and off the field while adhering to state regulations.
Spectators also will be asked to bring their own chairs to leave the bleachers for the teams playing as well as sanitizer in the dugout.
Athletic Director Mike Seals said that these spring and summer activities are essential to the development of young people in the community.
"The interactions that come with these sports are essential to a child's development and now that we are moving back in towards having these programs....I think it's going to be a huge benefit to the children, to the parents and to the community as a whole," said Seals.
With new measures also come new methods to registering for parents and kids with the online portal where they can easily signup and pay fees before the season starts. There will be no shortage of efforts from Mike and his staff to help the community come together in a safe way without compromising the experience for the kids.
"There is a personal choice involved in everything and we are taking every reasonable precaution we can to ensure a safe environment and our hope is that parents will let their kids come back and play with Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation.
For info on signing up check out the website.