﻿South View high school Senior with cerebral palsy gets royal treatment on Homecoming night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A South View high school senior had a once in a lifetime experience on Homecoming night Friday evening.Tyler Bazzle, who is non-verbal with cerebral palsy, is a loyal Tigers fan, always sitting on the sidelines watching the home football games.The athletics department decided to make his last year at the high school special by scoring a pre-game touchdown.The High school and their opponent, E.E. Smith High School, collaborated to make the moment happen.The senior suited up, walked through the tunnel, and took the field, with his mother, Linda Bazzle, on the sidelines cheering him on, as he made the rushing touchdown."I'm so proud of him. I'm so thankful to South View for letting his dreams come true," Bazzle said.Linda says Tyler's love for football made its way into his life around the age of seven.His best friend, Senior Kevin Brewington, plays wide receiver and knew this opportunity would mean everything to Tyler."Ten touchdowns because this is his day, this is his day. Nobody else but his," Brewington said.Brewington says he made it a point to befriend Tyler during high school to make sure someone had his back.To top off the night, Tyler was awarded Homecoming King before he scored his touchdown run.Linda tells ABC 11 this love and support means the world to Tyler and his family."I've seen the way some people are treated because of differences, and it just brings me so much joy because they love Tyler for who he is," Linda said.Tyler is set to graduate in June and is a big North Carolina Panthers fan. His mother says they plan to go to a Panthers' game in the near future.