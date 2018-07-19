SPORTS

2018 ESPYS: Jake Wood, disaster relief organizer and former Marine, receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award

(Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)

Former Marine Sgt. Jake Wood was honored at the 2018 ESPY Awards with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.


As a freshman offensive lineman with the Wisconsin Badgers, Wood was inspired by the first responders of the September 11 terror attacks who risked their lives to save others from the Twin Towers.

Wood joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was eventually promoted to sergeant and served four years in Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned a Navy-Marine Commendation Medal during his time of service and was honorably discharged from the Marines in 2009.

Wood saw the difficulties veterans faced after leaving active duty when he returned to civilian life. On January 10, 2010, Wood found a way to help veterans and also those in need after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.

Wood and fellow Marine William McNulty brought together a group of veterans, medical workers and first responders and headed to the island, beginning his nonprofit organization Team Rubicon.

Since then, Team Rubicon has responded to over 250 disasters around the world and has grown to 80,000 volunteers.

"In Pat Tillman I found a man of courage and conviction, and his sacrifice inspired me to serve," said Wood told ESPN. "As I think of this award, I can't help but think that if Pat were still alive that he'd be wearing Team Rubicon's iconic Grey shirt and serving alongside us."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsespy awardsESPNmarinesveterandisaster reliefseptember 11thhaiti
SPORTS
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Source: UNC could be without up to a dozen players at start of season after reporting secondary violations
More Sports
Top Stories
Surveillance photos show man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Steam pipe explosion closes streets near 5th Avenue in Manhattan
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
Man walks into Raleigh Marriott, tells staff he was assaulted
Police use Taser to get man with machete off roof of Texas home
2 cats killed in Fayetteville house fire, owners safe
Fayetteville mayor says city is re-branding with new developments
Show More
Rocky Mount police officer injured during traffic stop
Larry Fedora's words fly in the face of UNC research on CTE and football
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
More News