Game of the Week: Green Hope downs Riverside, 31-26

The Pirates nearly pulled it off but in the end, Green Hope hung on for a hard-fought 31-26 victory Friday night in the ABC11 Game of the Week.
"This is unbelievable," said Green Hope quarterback Evan Ashworth. "We came off a tough loss last week; we knew we had to get this one to keep our chances alive for the conference championship."
Green Hope jumped out to a 14-0 lead and led 14-7 at halftime.
The Pirates got as close as 21-19 in the second half after failing to convert a two-point conversion, but the Falcons got the big plays when it counted.
"We just did everything we had to do to win," Ashworth said.