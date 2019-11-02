Sports

Game of the Week: Green Hope downs Riverside, 31-26

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was senior night for Green Hope and the Falcons had no plans to let Riverside spoil the occasion.

The Pirates nearly pulled it off but in the end, Green Hope hung on for a hard-fought 31-26 victory Friday night in the ABC11 Game of the Week.

"This is unbelievable," said Green Hope quarterback Evan Ashworth. "We came off a tough loss last week; we knew we had to get this one to keep our chances alive for the conference championship."

Green Hope jumped out to a 14-0 lead and led 14-7 at halftime.

The Pirates got as close as 21-19 in the second half after failing to convert a two-point conversion, but the Falcons got the big plays when it counted.

"We just did everything we had to do to win," Ashworth said.

