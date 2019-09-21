Game of the Week: Riverside wins against Orange, 28-26

Riverside scores... 2-PT Conversion is good 14-13 Panthers on top. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/SUxVu6HfvY — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 20, 2019

Riverside strikes first up 6-0 over Orange... extra point is blocked @RiversideDPSNC @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/EqxFjt9QUs — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 20, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Riverside High School took home the win to a 28-26 game Friday night in the ABC11 Game of the Week on Friday.Riverside looked to remain unbeaten at home this season. The Pirates came into the game with a 3-1 record.Orange was looking to improve on their 1-2 start.Riverside struck first, taking a 6-0 lead. The extra point was blocked.The Panthers responded, coming back to grab a 13-6 lead, but Riverside answered with a touchdown an a two-point conversion to regain a 14-13 lead at halftime.