Sports

Game of the Week: Riverside wins against Orange, 28-26

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Riverside High School took home the win to a 28-26 game Friday night in the ABC11 Game of the Week on Friday.

Riverside looked to remain unbeaten at home this season. The Pirates came into the game with a 3-1 record.

Orange was looking to improve on their 1-2 start.



Riverside struck first, taking a 6-0 lead. The extra point was blocked.

The Panthers responded, coming back to grab a 13-6 lead, but Riverside answered with a touchdown an a two-point conversion to regain a 14-13 lead at halftime.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsorange countydurham countyhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All lanes of I-95 N closed at US 301 in Robeson County after crash
Wake County inmate goes missing during work release
3 shot in Benson overnight, police say
Local child author turns 13th birthday into an anti-bullying party
Missing Wayne County inmate captured at Rocky Mount motel
Fort Bragg soldier and reservist husband create popcorn business
New calls for awareness on domestic violence after two Triangle murders
Show More
Family dog mauls toddler in Fayetteville
3rd graders walk away from recess at Holly Springs school
HS football game canceled after cheerleaders pose with Trump sign
Chemicals in tap water may cause cancer, study suggests
Insurance commissioner urges BCBS to name interim leader after CEO's DWI crash
More TOP STORIES News