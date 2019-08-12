Game-worn Zion Williamson shoes sell for $19,000

JUST IN: The only pair of Duke game-used Zion Williamson sneakers to come to market — from his fourth regular season game (vs. San Diego State on 11/19) was just sold by @GoldinAuctions for $19,200. pic.twitter.com/R9A106K3Pw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 11, 2019

A game-worn pair of basketball shoes fetched more than $19,000.Those shoes, a pair of Kyrie 5's, once belonged to Duke superstar Zion Williamson.Williamson wore the shoes during his fourth regular season game with Duke; it was a 90-64 victory against San Diego State on November 19, 2018.Williamson only played 18 minutes in that game, but he still put up 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.The star basketball player went on to win AP Men's College Player of the Year and was selected as the first pick in the NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.Williamson's Blue Devils lost in the Elite Eight to Michigan State.