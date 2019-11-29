Hall of Fame Durham baseball coach Pete Shankle dies after battle with cancer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hall of Fame high school baseball coach died Friday after a battle with cancer.Sources confirmed to ABC11 that Pete Shankle passed away Friday morning.Shankle was inducted into the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.As a head baseball coach, his teams won 502 games and finished runner-up in the state playoffs three times.He started his head coaching career at Southern Durham High School in 1982. He also started the baseball program at Voyager Academy in 2011; Voyager finished runner up in the state playoffs in 2012.The baseball stadium at Southern Durham High School is named Pete Shankle Stadium in his honor.