Hall of Fame Durham baseball coach Pete Shankle dies after battle with cancer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hall of Fame high school baseball coach died Friday after a battle with cancer.

Sources confirmed to ABC11 that Pete Shankle passed away Friday morning.

Shankle was inducted into the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

As a head baseball coach, his teams won 502 games and finished runner-up in the state playoffs three times.

He started his head coaching career at Southern Durham High School in 1982. He also started the baseball program at Voyager Academy in 2011; Voyager finished runner up in the state playoffs in 2012.

The baseball stadium at Southern Durham High School is named Pete Shankle Stadium in his honor.
