Have your sports shout outs come true with 'You're the Star'

We hope you enjoyed the debut tonight of our new segment "You're the Star". We're hoping to brighten someone's day each week by having the play-by-play man of your favorite team conjure up a custom highlight where... "You're the Star". They'll insert your/your child's name and deliver a signature play in the style you know and love.

To submit someone for consideration, reach out to Mark Armstrong on twitter @ArmstrongABC11 or email at mark.p.armstrong@abc.com with the name/team/sport you'd like to hear.

Tyler Oback of Apex is an 11-year old midfielder for NCFC's youth organization. Defense is his specialty, but thanks to Dean Linke, voice of NCFC and the NC Courage, Tyler became an electrifying goal scorer.
Josh Roddy says he was born into NC State fandom, literally born in this case. He was birthed during a State vs Florida State game. Thanks to the voice of the Wolfpack Gary Hahn, Josh was transformed into a playmaking freshman wide receiver.
John Forslund of the Hurricanes, Jones Angell of UNC, Gary Hahn of NC State, David Shumate of Duke, Patrick Kinas of the Durham Bulls and Mick Mixon with the Carolina Panthers are all on board.
