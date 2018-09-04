SPORTS

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says he's not patient, expects to win

A new era of Hurricanes hockey is here.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
From ownership on down, there's a chance to hit the reset button.

Last April, owner Tom Dundon said he wanted tougher players and would use trades, free agency, and the draft to get them.

The Hurricanes jettisoned a trio of vets including the popular Jeff Skinner, while adding five more players through trades and the free agency.

Now, the presence of rookie Andrei Svechnikov is generating excitement.



The Canes are counting on the 18-year-old to be more than NHL ready.

Rod Brind'Amour's first order of training camp as the head coach is to find out which of the young guys can play.

Carolina has the leagues longest playoff drought, nine seasons and counting. Brind'Amour said he's not a patient person and expects to win now.

Maybe with the help of his important free agent signing.


But as the Hurricanes know, there is always next year. Training camp starts on Sept. 13.
