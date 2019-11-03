Sports

John Wall's jersey retired at Word of God Christian Academy

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh declared Nov. 2 as John Wall day for years to come, honoring the basketball legend by retiring his No. 11 jersey at his high school, Word of God Christian Academy.

Wall was not in attendance at the ceremony due to a family issue.

Wall averaged 19.7 points per game at WOG when he graduated in 2009 before going on to play at Kentucky.

Wall was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.
