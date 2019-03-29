Sports

March Madness: Last perfect bracket busted

EMBED <>More Videos

This man has the one perfect bracket left. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 26, 2019.

The last perfect bracket among NCAA Tournament fans was busted Thursday.

Gregg Nigl, a 40-year-old neuropsychologist from Ohio, created the bracket on NCAA.com.

Nigl didn't even realize his bracket was still in tact on Tuesday, having correctly predicted the outcome of all 48 games that had been played so far.

"It's really unbelievable. I didn't expect this at all. It was the fourth bracket I filled out. I almost didn't fill it out. It's kind of a fluke," Nigl said.

Nigl even changed his Twitter name to "Gregg 'Perfect Bracket' Nigl."

Well, Mr. Perfect is no more after Purdue's overtime win over Tennessee.

Nigl's is the only bracket to ever enter the Sweet 16 unblemished in the five years the NCAA began tracking online brackets from its own site, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo, Fox, and Sports Illustrated.

Nigl has Gonzaga winning the tournament over Kentucky.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsncaacollege basketballmarch madness
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham County deputies update handling policies after K-9 dies in hot car
Scooter companies to leave Raleigh; blame imposed regulations, fees
Local Methodist Church members hold inclusion rally in Wake County
Cumberland County crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
What you need to know about giving CBD to your pets
At full strength, Duke and Va. Tech prepare for all-ACC Sweet Sixteen showdown
Jurors see gruesome but crucial evidence on Day 4 of Wake triple murder trial
Show More
Family of fallen soldier receives new home
Students scramble after Fayetteville Beauty College abruptly shuts down
Carolina Hurricanes help out Caps fan who lost meaningful hat during game
Pope explains reluctant ring kiss seen in viral video
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
More TOP STORIES News