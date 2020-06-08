Sports

MLB offers 76-game coronavirus-delayed season, up to 75% of salaries: Source

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball teams made a new offer to start the coronavirus-delayed season, proposing they guarantee 50% of players' prorated salaries over a 76-game regular season and increase the money to 75% if the postseason is completed, people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because details were not announced.

MLB's latest offer would eliminate the loss of draft picks for teams that sign qualified free agents this fall, a change that would be valuable for some players in what is expected to be a difficult market. It also would forgive 20% of the $170 million in salaries already advanced to players during April and May.

Players agreed in March to a deal calling for prorated salaries that depend on games played, a deal in exchange for a guarantee of service time if the season was scrapped.

MLB says it can't afford to play in ballparks without fans and last week proposed an 82-game schedule and a sliding scale of pay cuts that would cause the biggest stars to lose a larger percentage of their salaries. The union countered with a 114-game schedule at prorated pay that would extend the regular season by a month through October.

MLB is worried a second wave of the virus would endanger the postseason - when MLB receives $787 million in broadcast revenue.

EMBED More News Videos

Disney CEO Bob Chapek speaks to "Good Morning America" about plans to reopen Walt Disney World and talks with the NBA to potentially resume their season at a Disney property.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbbaseballcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Revamped bill to open gyms now treats restaurants, bars equally
When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
Bond raised to $1M for officer charged in Floyd's death
Paralysis recovery clients hoping for gyms to reopen
Man charged with shooting toddler, woman in vehicle
Former UNC star Reggie Bullock honors transgender sister
Show More
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
NCHSAA lifting dead period on June 15
LATEST: City of Raleigh lifts curfew
Alamance County race draws more than 2,000 in 'protest'
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News