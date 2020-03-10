sports

NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid coronavirus scare

Four major professional sports leagues make an unprecedented move to try and keep team staff and players safe from potential coronavirus exposure.

The NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB are limiting access to the locker rooms to essential personnel only.

In a statement released by the organizations they said "after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice."

The NBA, in a call with teams earlier Monday, stressed that the move is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.

Designated areas will be set up outside locker rooms for media members to do interviews.

The NBA said interviews with players would continue in different settings, stressing a gap of 6-to-8 feet between reporters and interview subjects.

The new measures go into place starting Tuesday and will include both games and practices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
