NC State football team makes dreams come true for Down syndrome kids

The N..C State football team welcomed some elite athletes onto the field.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
On Tuesday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, the NC State State football team welcomed some elite athletes onto the field.

The Wolfpack partnered with Gigi's Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center, to give kids the night of their life.

The participants had the opportunity to run onto the field, score touchdowns, and receive a medal and autographs.


They said the best part was feeling included.

"It is amazing inclusion is always a big word everyone loves inclusion," said Matthew Schwab.
