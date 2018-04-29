SPORTS

N.C. State sets school record for number of players drafted

N.C. State's Nyheim Hines runs away from an Arizona State defender in the Sun Bowl. (Andres Leighton)

ARLINGTON, Texas --
N.C. State had a talented, senior-laden football team this past season with high hopes of making a run at the ACC title and flooding the NFL draft with pro prospects.

Expectations fell a little short for 2017 - despite a 9-4 season and a bowl win - but the Wolfpack certainly fulfilled the latter, with a school-record seven players chosen in the 2018 NFL Draft,

It all began, of course, with defensive lineman Bradley Chubb, expected to be one of the first picks of the draft.

Chubb, the consensus top pass rusher in the draft, went No. 5 overall Thursday night to the Denver Broncos.



Next off the board, on Friday, was Chubb's defensive linemate, B.J. Hill. The big tackle went in the third round, 69th overall, to the New York Giants.

A third defensive lineman, Justin Jones, was also selected in the third round. The Chargers made him the 84th overall pick.

Running back Nyheim Hines waited three days for his name to be called, and on Saturday the wait ended in the fourth round when the former Garner product was taken 104th overall by the Indianapolis Colts.



Hines was a dominant do-it-all speedster for the Wolfpack, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference in all-purpose yards last season and could contribute right away returning kicks for the Colts.

The next Wolfpack off the board was Kentavius Street, who was picked up in the fourth round at the 128th spot by the 49ers.

There had been some speculation about where Street would fall in the draft order - or whether he would be taken at all - after he sustained a serious knee injury that will likely cause him to miss an entire season.

For the 49ers, Street's relentless attitude and work ethic made the torn ACL a non-factor.

That selection meant all four N.C. State defensive line starters were taken in the first four rounds.

the Jaguars had the very next pick and took Wolfpack offensive lineman Will Richardson (129th overall).



N.C. State's offensive touchdown machine Jaylen Samuels had to wait all the way until the 28th pick of the fifth round (165th overall) to hear his name called.

The Steelers took Samuels, adding versatile firepower to their already explosive offense.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnfl draftNC State Wolfpack
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
SPORTS
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News