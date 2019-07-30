NC Central assistant football coach arrested in Florida

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An assistant football coach for North Carolina Central was arrested Sunday in Florida.
As first reported by News & Observer, Brian Jenkins, 48, was booked on charges of witness tampering, battery and criminal mischief.
Jenkins was hired in January 2019 as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach.
ABC11 has reached out to NC Central for comment on the arrest and Jenkins' status with the university. We have not yet heard back.
