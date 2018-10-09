Panthers' Julius Peppers tackling Hurricane Florence relief

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --Lumberton residents will get a special visit from one of their favorite Carolina Panthers players when Julius Peppers comes to town Tuesday.
The defensive end and volunteers will team up to help in the relief effort for Hurricane Florence.
In September, Peppers announced he would be joining forces with the Foundation for the Carolinas. Together, the Julius Peppers Hurricane Relief Effort was born.
Today I’m starting a Hurricane Florence relief fund and encouraging my teammates, players around the league and people in the community to join in. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/juaKipcB9d— Julius Peppers (@juliuspeppers_) September 21, 2018
Peppers started his fund with a $100,000 donation which was matched by quarterback Cam Newton.
Peppers was born in Wilson, North Carolina. He played basketball and football at the University of North Carolina from 1998-2001.
He was drafted second overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2002 NFL Draft.