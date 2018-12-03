SPORTS

Panthers make coaching changes after fourth straight loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Consistent losing by the Panthers has created a need for change.

By
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Consistent losing by the Panthers has created a need for change.

The Panthers lost for a fourth straight game on Sunday and now sit 8th overall in the NFC playoff standings.

That changes started with the dismissal of two defensive assistant coaches, Brady Hoke and Jeff Imamura.

Hoke was in charge of the defensive line, a task that will now fall on coordinator Eric Washington.

Imamura was coaching the defensive backs.



Head Coach Ron Rivera has been a defensive coordinator twice and said he'll spend more time helping Washington on a daily basis.

One change, although, is out of the team's control.

Tight End Greg Olsen lost the battle with his ailing right foot. Olsen missed seven games last season and if he's indeed done in 2018, will match that number of absences.

In addition, soreness on his surgically repaired shoulder is bothering quarterback Cam Newton.

He was replaced by Tyler Heinike on Sunday's final Hail Mary.

Newton has yet to voice concern and Rivera hasn't said much either.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina Pantherscam newtonfootballnflCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NC State WR Kelvin Harmon to enter NFL draft, won't play in bowl
Michigan to No. 5 as Gonzaga keeps top spot in Top 25
Ron Rivera takes over D playcalling, fires two assistants
Jeff Skinner on Sabres' success, joining Bills Mafia and the Hurricanes' celebrations
More Sports
Top Stories
Raeford man, a Retired Army Golden Knight, remembers skydiving with George H.W. Bush
All clear given at William Peace University after 'shelter in place' warning
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Raleigh mom hosts blood drive after receiving life-saving donations herself
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Show More
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
NC Congressional race in limbo amid allegations of voter fraud
Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
More News