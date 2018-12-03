Panthers make coaching changes after fourth straight loss

Ron Rivera explains why he made changes to the coaching staff this morning pic.twitter.com/3hjeH1f7HF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 3, 2018

Consistent losing by the Panthers has created a need for change.The Panthers lost for a fourth straight game on Sunday and now sit 8th overall in the NFC playoff standings.That changes started with the dismissal of two defensive assistant coaches, Brady Hoke and Jeff Imamura.Hoke was in charge of the defensive line, a task that will now fall on coordinator Eric Washington.Imamura was coaching the defensive backs.Head Coach Ron Rivera has been a defensive coordinator twice and said he'll spend more time helping Washington on a daily basis.One change, although, is out of the team's control.Tight End Greg Olsen lost the battle with his ailing right foot. Olsen missed seven games last season and if he's indeed done in 2018, will match that number of absences.In addition, soreness on his surgically repaired shoulder is bothering quarterback Cam Newton.He was replaced by Tyler Heinike on Sunday's final Hail Mary.Newton has yet to voice concern and Rivera hasn't said much either.