Sports

Panthers part ways with veteran left tackle Kalil

The Carolina Panthers have released left tackle Matt Kalil, the team announced Thursday.

The move comes after the team re-signed offensive tackle Daryl Williams to a one-year contract. The team also signed center Matt Paradis to a three-year contract.

Kalil missed all of last season with a knee injury. He started all 16 games at left tackle in 2017, his first season in Carolina after signing a five-year contract with the team as a free agent.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him fourth overall in the 2012 draft.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season and has started each of the 82 games he has played in the NFL.

The Panthers will save $7.25 million on their salary cap if they designate him a post-June 1 designation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsespncarolina panthersnflnfl free agencymatt kalil
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Carrboro rape suspect accused of 2nd rape involving a child
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
$1.5B lottery winner vows to donate to Hurricane Florence relief
What is a 'bomb cyclone?'
Sephora cuts ties with Lori Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch blasts off to ISS
Zion Williamson will play tonight for Duke in ACC Tournament
Show More
Top seeded Virginia heats up to take down NC State, 76-56
LIST: St. Patrick's Day parades and other things to do this weekend
NCDOT warns teens against taking prom pictures on train tracks
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
More TOP STORIES News