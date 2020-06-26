Sports

Pinehurst buzzing as kids, dads make memories at US Kids world championships

By
PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pinehurst is buzzing this weekend. Most sporting events this summer have been called off or postponed, but not the US Kids Golf World Championships.

"A good part of our week is normally the Parade of Nations," said Tournament VP Chris Vonderkall. "We're not doing the parade, not doing any social gatherings, so this really this week really became about playing golf and spending time with your direct family."

A thousand youth golfers from 46 states and several countries have descended on Pinehurst. Niyam Upadhyay is back for his second year. He and his family drove 13 hours from Chicago to participate.

"It's one of the most fun family trips we've ever taken," he said.

Niyam's father, Vik, seconded that sentiment.

"Being on the resort, meeting all these other kids, meeting tons of new friends, new families. It's one of the best things we do as a family," he said.

Dylan Wolfe of Raleigh didn't have such a monster commute. He's only been playing competitive golf for just more than a year but is already enjoying lots of success.

"It feels really good because it's so huge and everybody from the whole world is here, and it's just really special to have this opportunity," Dylan said.

Dylan and his dad-slash-caddy, Ben, won the Father-Son event Monday, beating 32 other teams.

"This little guy played great" said Ben before being cut off by Dylan.

"He played even better!" said Dylan pointing to his dad.

Ben smiled.

"I actually played OK for one time, but I rode his coattails. He did all the hard work and I rolled in a couple of putts," Ben said.

Whatever else happens this weekend is just icing. For Ben it's irreplaceable time with his son, the type of memories that you'll cherish forever.

"It's probably the most special thing I've ever done as a parent," he said. "He's come a long way in a short period of time and there's no other place I'd rather be right now than right here in Pinehurst at the world championship with this little guy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspinehurstmoore countyncsocial distancingcool kidsgolfreopening ncsports
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Isaias expected to become hurricane
COVID-19 Latest: NCDHHS stresses mental health awareness
Trump appeals to COVID-19 survivors for plasma donations
2nd US coronavirus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate
Triangle housing market faces surge in interest
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Event cancellations lead to more than $82M in losses
Show More
'A wake-up call:' Fort Bragg soldiers on COVID-19 mission in Texas
'Dry fogger' will be used to sanitize for Wyndham Championship
Fauci warns 4 states at risk of out-of-control COVID-19 spread
Trader Joe's says it will not rebrand ethnic food labels
Broadband survey looks to address NC's digital divide
More TOP STORIES News