Raleigh native Webb Simpson cruises to victory at The Players Championship

In pro golf, The Players Championship is considered the sports 5th major. A nod to the tremendous effort it takes to overcome an unforgiving course and overly talented field.
Simpson did both making TPC Sawgrass look like a pitch-n-putt and the other 143 challengers not close to worthy.
Simpson, who went to Broughton high school and played college golf at Wake Forest, took a seven-shot lead into the final round. His Sunday score of 73 was sometimes shaky, but enough to win by four shots.
Simpson pulls down $1,980,000 with the win. It was his first since 2013!— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) May 13, 2018
It was Webb's first win since 2013 when he took the Shriners.
Simpson was first in driving accuracy during the week, a big factor in the win.
He moves up 28 spots into the top 8 in the World Golf Rankings. Justin Thomas takes over the number one spot.