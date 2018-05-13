SPORTS

Raleigh native Webb Simpson cruises to victory at The Players Championship

Webb Simpson watches his putt on the eighth green, during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament.

Webb Simpson is back in the winner's circle after a long drought.

In pro golf, The Players Championship is considered the sports 5th major. A nod to the tremendous effort it takes to overcome an unforgiving course and overly talented field.

Simpson did both making TPC Sawgrass look like a pitch-n-putt and the other 143 challengers not close to worthy.

Simpson, who went to Broughton high school and played college golf at Wake Forest, took a seven-shot lead into the final round. His Sunday score of 73 was sometimes shaky, but enough to win by four shots.


It was Webb's first win since 2013 when he took the Shriners.

Simpson was first in driving accuracy during the week, a big factor in the win.

He moves up 28 spots into the top 8 in the World Golf Rankings. Justin Thomas takes over the number one spot.
