Raleigh pro-wrestling organization honors former wrestler with match

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local independent wrestling organization put on a show honoring the late Walter "Big Slam" McDonald this weekend.

Gouge Pro-Wrestling, based out of Raleigh, puts an emphasis on fun for the whole family. During a match, you can see some of the newest and upcoming pro-wrestlers as well as some ring veterans.


After taking a hiatus during the pandemic, the promoter, Count Grog, wanted to put on a show to memorialize a former wrestler that many knew and loved.

Walter "Big Slam" McDonald passed away at the age of 54 last year. His 30-year career spanned all over the east coast including the Carolinas.

"Slam lived for wrestling, if you knew him he was always at the matches," Grog said. "Very fan-friendly, he loved the fans. He loved being in the ring. He was just a big sweetheart. We're so sad that he's gone and this is the best way to do it is to keep his memory going by having a wrestling match in his honor."


The show was held outside at Clouds Brewing in Raleigh.

To learn more about the group, check here.
