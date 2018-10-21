SPORTS

Wake County swimmer to compete in 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Bryan Henry competed in the Special Olympics USA Games this summer winning Gold in the 100-meter freestyle with a blazing time of 57.66 seconds.

Thanks to his performance in the 100-meter freestyle, Henry qualified to compete in the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Currently, the athletes are being asked to raise money for their trip this summer.

If you would like to donate or learn more about Henry, you can click here.
