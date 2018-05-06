Rocky Mount girl joins baseball team

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --The Buck Leonard League in Rocky Mount is getting ready for another summer full of baseball, and so is Diavian Graham.
Graham started out playing just softball but after seeing her brother play baseball she wanted a swing at it, too.
Graham both pitches and catches on the baseball team.
She is hoping to inspire young girls to go after their dreams too, no matter what they may be.
Baseball isn't just for boys...make sure to catch this story tonight on #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD #BuckLeonardLeague pic.twitter.com/Pn8s9tNCJX— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 6, 2018