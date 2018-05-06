SPORTS

Rocky Mount girl joins baseball team

Diavian Graham started out playing softball but realized she wanted the challenge of baseball, too.


ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Buck Leonard League in Rocky Mount is getting ready for another summer full of baseball, and so is Diavian Graham.

Graham started out playing just softball but after seeing her brother play baseball she wanted a swing at it, too.

Graham both pitches and catches on the baseball team.

She is hoping to inspire young girls to go after their dreams too, no matter what they may be.
