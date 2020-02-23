Sports

Ryan Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again

Four days after being released from the hospital after his violent crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, NASCAR's Ryan Newman disclosed that he suffered a head injury.

During a Sunday press conference, Steve Newmark, the president of Newman's racing team, Roush Fenway Racing, shared Newman's recovery statement.

RELATED: Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after violent crash at Daytona 500

"I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I am currently being treated," Newman said in a statement. "The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days."

RELATED: Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash

Despite the unfortunate news of Newman's head injury, Newmark confirmed he would like to have him back racing "as soon as possible."

"I've spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the #6 car will be waiting and ready for my return. I'm looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race in the Roush Fenway Ford," Newman wrote.

In the meantime, Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridacar crashnascaru.s. & worldrace carcrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in shooting near Durham restaurant
Section of New Bern Ave reopens after crash downs traffic lights
Zamboni driver debuts as emergency goalie, helps Canes win 6-3
Man wanted after 3 shot, killed inside Bladen County home
Bernie Sanders to speak at Goldsboro church this week
Family, community lay Clinton High student killed in shooting to rest
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
Show More
Body of missing 6-month-old found in Charlotte cemetery
Stanley shoots Duke past Hokies, 88-64
A Wet Start This Week
Raleigh Polar Plunge benefit Special Olympics athletes
Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego
More TOP STORIES News