Saint Augustine's fires legendary track & field coach George Williams

BREAKING: Legendary St Aug’s track coach George Williams has been fired. He confirmed it to me just now. — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) July 1, 2020

Crazy day man - here’s the statement from George Williams lawyer about his firing from St Aug’s pic.twitter.com/Y28OhjQEME — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) July 1, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a stunning development, Saint Augustine's University fired legendary track and field coach George "Pup" Williams.Williams whose career with the school spanned more than 52 years, confirmed to ABC11's Mark Armstrong that he had been let go.Williams' attorney, Nick Sanservino, released a statement Wednesday evening saying that the university "unlawfully terminated" him without cause."Coach will vigorously fight for his rights so he can continue to serve the students and greater community," the statement reads in part. "If there was ever an individual who should be able to complete his mission on his terms, it is Coach Williams."Williams also served as the school's athletics director.Williams returned to coaching for the university in early February after being involvedin Qatar.During his time with the school, Williams led the Falcons to 39 NCAA national championships and had won more championships than any active coach regardless of division and sport. In 2004, Williams served as the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Head Coach.Williams previously told ABC11 that he was on board for another NCAA national championship, but he was considering retiring in 2021.Saint Augustine's announced later Wednesday that head football coach David Bowser has been named interim athletics director, replacing Williams.Bowser came from a 20-year stint at Fayetteville State University."The University is pleased to have Coach Bowser take on this role and we look forward to him making a significant impact with our scholar-athletes, especially during this time of global transition in sports," said Dr. Maria Lumpkin, Interim University President. "Coach Williams has been an integral part of the University for over 50 years and we appreciate his selfless dedication as well as his willingness to place the Falcon Nation on a worldwide platform throughout his celebrated career."