SPORTS
Tar Heels host "Meet the Heels" event
Tar Heels host "Meet the Heels" event
WTVD
By
Bridget Condon
Saturday, August 04, 2018 07:28PM
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fans got a chance to meet their favorite players and get some autographs during the "Meet the Heels" event on Saturday.
Carolina football opens the season September 1 at California.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
