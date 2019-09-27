Texas high school football player paralyzed after tackle

“WE NEED PRAYERS”: Jordyn Hawkins, 15, suffered a spinal cord injury during a football game at Fort Bend’s Austin HS 2 weeks ago. He sent us this video tonight. There is a prayer rally tomorrow night on the same field where he was hurt. #prayforjordyn #bulldogsforjordyn #abc13 pic.twitter.com/kgRNHlIh4r