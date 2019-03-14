Top seeded Virginia heats up to take down NC State, 76-56

Big man Jack Salt provided an unexpected offensive boost with a career-high 18 points for the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2), who trailed 29-27 at halftime. But Virginia shot 63 percent after the break and scored 49 points, with long runs of efficient offense to go with tough defense.
Guy made 10 of 13 shots and 7 of 9 from 3-point range for Virginia, which is trying to win back-to-back tournament titles. That was enough offense to offset a rough shooting day for Ty Jerome, who had two points on 1-for-11 shooting but had 10 assists.
Don't look now, but NC State is beating Virginia 29-27 at halftime -- oh and state hasn't made a single 3pt shot 👀 pic.twitter.com/anfB54hk29— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) March 14, 2019
Markell Johnson had 13 points to lead the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (22-11), who shot 39 percent and made only 15 of 25 free throws.
The first half featured NC State playing outstanding defense and dominating Virginia inside the arc.
#UVA takes a 35-34 lead over #NCSU with a Jack Salt free throw— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 14, 2019
The Wolfpack finished the first half without making a single 3-point shot but still led.
But things only got worse for the Wolfpack. DJ Funderburk was forced to leave the game with an eye injury, and Virginia took advantage.
De'Andre Hunter makes his first three of the game...slowly slipping away from #NCSU as #UVA leads 46-37 with 12:11 to play— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 14, 2019
Funderburk would eventually return but it was too little too late.
NC State could not overcome Virginia's hot shooting.
Virginia finished the game shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from 3. NC State only managed 37.5 percent from the field and 10.5 percent from 3 -- and shot a measly 60 percent from the free-throw line.
The Cavaliers will play Friday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Florida State and Virginia Tech.