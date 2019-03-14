Sports

Top seeded Virginia heats up to take down NC State, 76-56

EMBED <>More Videos

NC State players talk about what it will take to upset Virginia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kyle Guy scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and second-ranked Virginia rallied to beat North Carolina State 76-56 in Thursday's quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Big man Jack Salt provided an unexpected offensive boost with a career-high 18 points for the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2), who trailed 29-27 at halftime. But Virginia shot 63 percent after the break and scored 49 points, with long runs of efficient offense to go with tough defense.

Guy made 10 of 13 shots and 7 of 9 from 3-point range for Virginia, which is trying to win back-to-back tournament titles. That was enough offense to offset a rough shooting day for Ty Jerome, who had two points on 1-for-11 shooting but had 10 assists.



Markell Johnson had 13 points to lead the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (22-11), who shot 39 percent and made only 15 of 25 free throws.

The first half featured NC State playing outstanding defense and dominating Virginia inside the arc.



The Wolfpack finished the first half without making a single 3-point shot but still led.

But things only got worse for the Wolfpack. DJ Funderburk was forced to leave the game with an eye injury, and Virginia took advantage.



Funderburk would eventually return but it was too little too late.

NC State could not overcome Virginia's hot shooting.

Virginia finished the game shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from 3. NC State only managed 37.5 percent from the field and 10.5 percent from 3 -- and shot a measly 60 percent from the free-throw line.

The Cavaliers will play Friday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Florida State and Virginia Tech.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportscharlotteraleighnc state wolfpack
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Zion Williamson will play tonight for Duke in ACC Tournament
$1.5B lottery winner vows to donate to Hurricane Florence relief
What is a 'bomb cyclone?'
LIST: St. Patrick's Day parades and other things to do this weekend
NCDOT warns teens against taking prom pictures on train tracks
Senate votes to terminate Trump's border order
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Show More
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
NC Stem Hall of Fame Gala to honor STEM leaders in NC
9 people died from the flu in North Carolina last week
Buyers interested in transforming big, vacant Raleigh hotel
UNC REX breaks ground on Holly Springs hospital
More TOP STORIES News