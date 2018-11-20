SPORTS

UNC super fan reaches unique milestone: 500 consecutive home games

UNC superfan attends 500th straight home game Monday night.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
One rabid sports fan reached an incredible milestone Monday night.

Greg Cauley attended a UNC basketball game in Chapel Hill for the 500th consecutive time.

By most measures, the Tar Heels' 101-76 win over St. Francis University was anticlimactic. Not for a particular die-never -- who started going to watch the Tar Heels play at home in 1983 and hasn't stopped. Not once.

A check of the basketball schedule will tell you exactly where Greg Cauley will be Death be dammed. His family arranged his father's funeral in 1986 around a Carolina basketball game.

No. 500 wasn't dramatic. Just another game to Cauley. Being in the Dean Dome with his extended family is second nature.

Making the streak more mind-boggling is his journey within his journeys. Cauley lives outside of Kinston, a good two-hour drive.

His passion for UNC spills past basketball. He even has a replica Victory Well and a house loaded with memorabilia.
