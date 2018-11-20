UNC super fan reaches unique milestone: 500 consecutive home games

One rabid sports fan reached an incredible milestone Monday night.Greg Cauley attended a UNC basketball game in Chapel Hill for the 500th consecutive time.By most measures, the Tar Heels' 101-76 win over St. Francis University was anticlimactic. Not for a particular die-never -- who started going to watch the Tar Heels play at home in 1983 and hasn't stopped. Not once.A check of the basketball schedule will tell you exactly where Greg Cauley will be Death be dammed. His family arranged his father's funeral in 1986 around a Carolina basketball game.No. 500 wasn't dramatic. Just another game to Cauley. Being in the Dean Dome with his extended family is second nature.Making the streak more mind-boggling is his journey within his journeys. Cauley lives outside of Kinston, a good two-hour drive.His passion for UNC spills past basketball. He even has a replica Victory Well and a house loaded with memorabilia.