UNC super fan reaches unique milestone: 500 consecutive home games

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --One rabid sports fan reached an incredible milestone Monday night.
Greg Cauley attended a UNC basketball game in Chapel Hill for the 500th consecutive time.
By most measures, the Tar Heels' 101-76 win over St. Francis University was anticlimactic. Not for a particular die-never -- who started going to watch the Tar Heels play at home in 1983 and hasn't stopped. Not once.
A check of the basketball schedule will tell you exactly where Greg Cauley will be Death be dammed. His family arranged his father's funeral in 1986 around a Carolina basketball game.
No. 500 wasn't dramatic. Just another game to Cauley. Being in the Dean Dome with his extended family is second nature.
Making the streak more mind-boggling is his journey within his journeys. Cauley lives outside of Kinston, a good two-hour drive.
His passion for UNC spills past basketball. He even has a replica Victory Well and a house loaded with memorabilia.