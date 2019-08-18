Sports

UNC volleyball makes it a special day for Pittsboro girl with cystic fibrosis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just 8 years old, Kelsie Houston has dreamed of being a Tar Heel.

She's now part of the team

Kelsie is one of 30,000 patients in the United States living with cystic fibrosis, and though there is not yet a cure for CF, Team Impact and the UNC volleyball team are helping her serve above the disease.

Kelsie, who is from Pittsboro, signed an official Letter of Intent as the volleyball team's newest (and shortest) recruit and even took questions at the podium.

This year, Kelsie will attend practices, games and team dinners, forming lifelong bonds with her teammates.
