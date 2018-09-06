SPORTS

Wake Forest High School kicker dedicating season to childhood cancer research

Nolan Parris is helping give childhood cancer the boot during his senior season.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Nolan Parris, a senior on the Wake Forest High School football team, is dedicating his season to childhood cancer research.

Parris, the kicker for the defending state 4A champs, is encouraging people to make a pledge and join him in raising money for research.

"Instead of it just being about football this season and trying to win, I could try to make a difference in something that would help the community -- and children," Parris said.

Nolan Parris



His goal for the season is 70 points; he is at 30 right now, and the more points he scores the more money is raised.

The fundraiser will last until the season is finished.

"It's not about him, but it's about others," said Wake Forest head coach Reggie Lucas. "Obviously when you talk about cancer, all of us is probably affected by it somehow. Just to know that he's willing to reach out, to raise money for that, tells a lot about that young man."

Want to help Parris give cancer the boot? You can donate here.
